Halogen light affects vision, 200 hospitalised in Gaya  

Around 200 people were hospitalised after they complained of burning sensation and itching in their eyes and also blurred vision due to a strong halogen light during a cultural event in a village under the Tekari police station on Thursday.

According to an official, a cultural event had been organised on Wednesday night in Raniganj village of the Gaya district to mark the death anniversary of educationist Sheetal Prasad. It was attended by Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Nirala, local MLA Abhay Kushwaha and hundreds of others.

During the event, several people complained of sensation in the eyes due to strong halogen light. After sometime, the light was switched off.

On Thursday morning, when the people complained of burning sensation in eyes and blurred vision, they were rushed to a hospital and the district administration sent a team of eye specialists to the village.

According to one of the eye specialists, the incident happened due to radiation from the light. "We are treating villagers. Situation is under control," he said. It would take 2-3 days to for normalisation of vision, he added.

The District Magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

