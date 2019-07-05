Image Source : SWIGGY Swiggy delivery boys on strike in Panaji/ File Pic

Nearly 100 delivery boys working for food delivery app Swiggy in and around the state capital have gone on strike, demanding better payouts.

Speaking to reporters, a spokesperson for the striking Swiggy employees, Harshal Toraskar, said that the strike was called after the delivery boys were denied the payouts promised to them at the time of joining.

"At the time of joining, we were told that the monthly payout would be around Rs 30,000. What we get in hand, after all deductions, is only Rs 20,000," Toraskar told reporters.

However, a complaint was filed by the Swiggy management in the Panaji police station, saying the striking employees were causing a public disturbance.

No FIR has been registered yet.

"Prima facie it appears that there is a civil dispute between the company and its employees. No offence has been made out," a Goa Police spokesperson said.

