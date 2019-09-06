GRAVE ERROR! For Goa government's publicity department Late Manohar Parrikar is still chief minister

Image Source : PTI For Goa government's publicity department Late Manohar Parrikar is still chief minister

In a faux pas, the Goa government on Thursday released a media statement wishing people on the Teachers Day and mentioning the late Manohar Parrikar as the current chief minister.

A probe has been ordered in the matter. The Department of Information and Publicity, in the press statement issued in the evening, wished the people of Goa on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The statement quoted the late Chief Minister Parrikar as wishing the people of the state on the occasion.

"Goa CM Manohar Parrikar has wished teaching class on 56th Teachers Day, the statement said and lauded the contribution of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan to the country.

Radhakrishnan's birthday is celebrated as the Teachers Day. The message was circulated to the media. Director of Information and Publicity Meghana Shetgaonkar told PTI an inquiry has been initiated to find out the erring officer.

"We will definitely inquire into the episode as it is a grave error. Action will be taken against the concerned person, she said. Parrikar died on March 17, 2019, here after a prolonged illness and he was succeeded by Pramod Sawant.

ALSO READ | Non-availability of land in Goa delaying double tracking

ALSO READ | Navy trying to clear stray dogs off Goa airport runway