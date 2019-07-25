Image Source : PTI Goa BJP MLA Isidore Fernandes elected Deputy Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Isidore Fernandes was elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Speaker Rajesh Patnekar made the formal announcement earlier today, after no other MLA filed his nomination for the election during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The election of the Deputy Speaker was necessitated after the previous Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo was appointed as a minister in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's cabinet earlier this month.

Fernandes is one of the 10 MLAs who quit the Congress and joined the BJP on July 10. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led government is currently supported by 27 MLAs of the BJP, plus two Independents and one MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the 40-member state Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Blow to NCP as Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joins Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra polls

Also Read | Paradigm shift: Modi govt appoints 33 new Joint Secretaries; only 7 from IAS

Also Read | 'Encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma quits Maharashtra police after 35 years, likely to join BJP