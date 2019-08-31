In Pics: New eco-friendly Garvi Gujarat Bhavan, a fine example of architecture and indigenous handicrafts

New eco-friendly Garvi Gujarat Bhavan, a fine example of fine architecture, indigenous handicrafts

The newly constructed “Garvi Gujarat” Bhavan, located at Akbar Road in Delhi is nothing but a pure example of fine architecture, classy design, indigenous handicrafts and a true vision of how efficient government construction can and should be.

Beating all existing five stars in Delhi, the second Gujarat Bhavan, which will be among the first eco-friendly state bhavan in the country, has already become the talk of the town.

Eco-friendly architectural marvel added to Lutyen’s skyline. #GujaratBhavan 2.0 showcases our pride, hospitality and ethos. It was visionary leadership of #PMModi ji who conceived and executed many wonders like #SabarmatiRiverfront #SwarnimSankul #MahatmaMandir #StatueOfUnity pic.twitter.com/nunvX7jBjs — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) August 31, 2019

The central government granted an area of 7066 sqm for the bhavan and the cost for the new building has been borne by the Gujarat government. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani laid the foundation stone of this Gujarat Sadan on January 29.

The new structure has been built on an area of 20,325sqm and has 19 suite rooms, 59 regular rooms, a restaurant, a public dining hall with 150-plus capacity, a business centre, a souvenir shop, a multi-purpose hall that can accommodate about 200 people, conference hall, four lounges, a gymnasium, a yoga centre, a terrace garden and a library.

Image Source : INDIATV New eco-friendly Garvi Gujarat Bhavan, a fine example of fine architecture, indigenous handicrafts

Moreover, to enhance the Gujarat experience, there will be a separate dining facility offering the traditional Gujarati thali for non-bhavan residents. The Bhavan will serve as a home for Gujaratis in Delhi. It will represent the culture, craft, and cuisine of Gujarat in a modern, yet traditional way.

The new Gujarat Bhavan is yet another example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the famed ‘Gujarat Model’ of executing a project.