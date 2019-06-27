Freedom fighter Mohammed Bazi dies at 102

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Well known freedom fighter Mohammed Bazi passed away on Thursday at the age of 102 following illness in Odisha's Nabarangpur district.

Bazi, who was unmarried, breathed his last at his residence. He was laid to rest with full state honours in Nabarangpur.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Bazi had participated in the freedom movement against British rule and was arrested several times for his anti-British activities.

Born on January 28, 1917, he had joined the Congress in 1931 leaving his schooling midway, according to sources close to him.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences following the demise of the centenarian freedom fighter.

The Chief Minister stated that he was a brave fighter of India's freedom movement and had the opportunity of being closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi.

"Inspired by Gandhi's ideology, he spent his whole life in a simple manner and devoted himself to serving mankind at Nabarangpur's Bijapur-based Gandhi Ashram," said the Chief Minister.

