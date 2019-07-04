Image Source : AP First batch of Hajj 2019 pilgrims leaves for Saudi

First batch of 304 Hajj pilgrims left Srinagar on Thursday for Saudi Arabia to perform this year's Hajj pilgrimage.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik came to see off the pilgrims at the Srinagar International Airport.

The pilgrims were taken in special buses from the Hajj House in Bemina area of Srinagar city to the airport.

This year, over 11,500 pilgrims from the state will go for the pilgrimage.

J&K: Haj pilgrims leave from Srinagar Haj House. Arrangements including currency exchange, documentation check were available at Haj House Bemina. pic.twitter.com/wcvNJlkn8L — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Hajj flights will fly from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia till July 29 when the last Hajj flight is scheduled to leave. All Hajj flights will land at Madina airport till July 20 and thereafter flights from Srinagar will land at the Mecca airport till July 29.

Arrangements for ablutions and foreign exchange have been made for them at the Srinagar airport.

ALSO READ | 15,000 pilgrims from Maharashtra to go on Hajj this year