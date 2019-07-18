Thursday, July 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Ex-Branch Manager of Central Bank convicted in fraud case

Ex-Branch Manager of Central Bank convicted in fraud case

In a statement issued here, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Sridhar, former Branch Manager, Ooty, retired Lt. Colonel S.K. Sundaram and R.Sanjeevi, a private person, were convicted and sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment each.

IANS IANS
Chennai Published on: July 18, 2019 14:23 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

A special court hearing CBI cases in Coimbatore sentenced K.Sridhar, former Branch Manager, Central Bank of India and two others in the Rs 1 crore bank fraud case, the investigating agency said on Thursday.

A special court hearing CBI cases in Coimbatore sentenced K.Sridhar, former Branch Manager, Central Bank of India and two others in the Rs 1 crore bank fraud case, the investigating agency said on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Sridhar, former Branch Manager, Ooty, retired Lt. Colonel S.K. Sundaram and R.Sanjeevi, a private person, were convicted and sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment each.

The CBI had investigation and filed a charge sheet against the three under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 on the allegation that they entered into a criminal conspiracy and cheated the Central Bank of India in the matter of third party loan against Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposit with fake documents without the knowledge of the depositor.

 
 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMaoists attack 'police informer' in Jharkhand Next StoryNelson Mandela told me I ought to be in politics: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra  