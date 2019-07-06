Saturday, July 06, 2019
     
8 Karnataka MLAs submit resignation at speaker's office

The current strength of the Congress-JD(S) will be down to 108 (including two independents). The BJP's current strength in the house is 105 and will require 7 more resignations now from the coalition to cross the halfway mark.

Bengaluru Updated on: July 06, 2019 14:37 IST
8 Congress and 3 JDS MLAs at Assembly speaker office
Image Source : ANI

8 Congress and 3 JDS MLAs at Assembly speaker office earlier in the day.

The Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition in Karnataka is on the edge as eight MLAs submitted their resignations at the speaker Ramesh Kumar's office on Saturday.

The MLAs who have reportedly submitted their resignations to speaker's secretary are Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, Mahesh Kumatalli, Prathapgouda Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, Subba Reddy while the MLAs from the JD(S) are H Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda and K Gopalaiah.

Recently, two Congress leaders Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi's resigned from their legislative membership hinting cracks in the 13-months old coalition in the state.

