8 Karnataka MLAs submit resignation at speaker's office

Image Source : ANI 8 Congress and 3 JDS MLAs at Assembly speaker office earlier in the day.

The Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition in Karnataka is on the edge as eight MLAs submitted their resignations at the speaker Ramesh Kumar's office on Saturday.

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy: I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision https://t.co/MJJe04PqkW — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

Karnataka State minister D. K. Shivakumar: Nobody will resign, I had come to meet them(8 Congress& 3 JDS MLAs who had reached Assembly speaker office) pic.twitter.com/cwGVK895jx — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

The MLAs who have reportedly submitted their resignations to speaker's secretary are Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, Mahesh Kumatalli, Prathapgouda Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, Subba Reddy while the MLAs from the JD(S) are H Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda and K Gopalaiah.

Recently, two Congress leaders Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi's resigned from their legislative membership hinting cracks in the 13-months old coalition in the state.

