Eid prayers end peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir, no untoward incident reported

Image Source : PTI Eid-al-Adha prayers peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir

Eid-al-Adha prayers were concluded peacefully at various mosques in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. People came out in good numbers to offer Eid prayers and 'namaz' was offered at prominent mosques in Srinagar and Shopian, the Union Home Ministry confirmed. Earlier on Sunday, the authorities had said people would be allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques to offer prayers.

India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman posted a tweet showing Eid celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rohit Kansal, principal secretary and official spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir governor, said, "The Eid 'namaz' passed off peacefully in mosques across the state. Three stray protests took place but no one was injured."

He said elaborate arrangements were made by the divisional and district administrations for facilitating the celebration of Eid-al-Adha.

According to the Union Home Ministry, thousands offered prayers.

"Eid prayers offered peacefully in all local mosques of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipore, without any untoward incident. Jamia Masjid old town Baramulla witnessed approx 10,000 people offering prayers," a Union Home Ministry spokesperson said on Twitter.

Over 4,500 people offered prayers at Eidgah, Jammu, the spokesperson said.

In Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan and a large number of Hindus greeted Muslims after prayers and exchanged sweets.

Reports from sensitive districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Poonch and Rajouri also said the Eid prayers were peaceful.

"The Eid prayers were held peacefully. The restrictions were eased out and people celebrated Eid happily," deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, AS Rana, said. People urged authorities to lift restrictions and restore all modes of communication, including phones and internet.

Imaam Din, who offered prayers at Jammu Eidgah, said he was not bothered about Article 370 but wanted the restrictions gone so that he could talk to his family.

Khursheed Dar, a student from Kashmir, echoed the sentiment.

It is time to end the communication curfew imposed by the government and allow people to live peacefully, he said.

Restrictions were eased in the Valley on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, which allowed people to shop for the festival.

The district administrations are constantly reviewing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and doing their best to minimise the inconvenience caused to people during the restrictions imposed on movement, an official said.

The government has also made arrangements for availability of adequate food and other essential items across the Kashmir Valley and steps are being taken to even deliver certain goods at people's doorsteps, another official said.

The government's top priority is to maintain peace and prevent any casualty and mischief in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Last Friday, people were allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques and offer prayers there.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday declared the abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 after both Houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard.

On Saturday, he gave assent to a bill passed by the Parliament for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- which will come into existence on October 31.

