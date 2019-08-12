With tricolor in hands, children in J&K shout Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans on Eid | Video

As Eid celebrations continued across India on Monday, there was a sight from Jammu and Kashmir worth etching in our memories. With tricolor in their hands, children in Jammu and Kashmir shouted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans on the streets. The visuals are from RS Pura.

Eid was peacefully celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for the first time after the revocation of Article 370.

Restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 when Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the central government has decided abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and creation of two new UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- after bifurcating the state.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday declared the abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 following a Parliamentary approval in the Modi government's proposal. The president on Saturday gave assent to a bill passed by the Parliament for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- which will come into existence on October 31.

There were large congregations in mosques in Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, Trehgam, Sopore, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Budgam. In Jammu, over 5,000 people prayed at Eidgah, while in Baramulla around 10,000 people offered namaz at the Jamia Masjid.

In Srinagar, prayers were offered in hundreds of local mosques, after large congregations were restricted in sensitive areas.