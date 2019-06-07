Dubai: 8 Indians killed in bus accident

Image Source : The Indian consulate in Dubai said that at least eight Indians were among the dead.

Eight Indians were killed in a bus accident in Dubai on Thursday evening.

The Dubai Police said that the bus carrying 31 people "overran a traffic signal" near the Rashidiya exit on Thursday evening.

Seventeen people of different nationalities were killed while five were critically injured, reported Khaleej Times.

"We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that 8 Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Consulate is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased and awaits further details for others to inform their families," the consulate tweeted.

The Indians were identified as Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev and Tilakram Jawahar Thakur.