Drizzle in Delhi, mercury to remain high

Image Source : PTI Delhi received traces of rainfall in parts of Delhi over a period of 24 hours till 8:30 AM on Thursday.

Some parts of the national capital got a drizzle on Thursday morning but it did not bring the mercury level down.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall of 2.4 mm was registered in the Ridge area.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy and there are prediction of light rains across the city. The monsoon, already delayed, is expected to reach Delhi around Sunday.

However, the maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to be 39.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature is likely remain over 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches higher.

Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 63 per cent.

On Wednesday too, the mercury levels touched 39.4 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | Monsoon to hit Delhi in 72 hours: IMD