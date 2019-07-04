Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
Drizzle in Delhi, mercury to remain high

The city received traces of rainfall in parts of Delhi over a period of 24 hours till 8:30 AM on Thursday. The humidity in the morning was recorded at 63 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 38 degrees Celsius.

IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 04, 2019 12:17 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi received traces of rainfall in parts of Delhi over a period of 24 hours till 8:30 AM on Thursday.

Some parts of the national capital got a drizzle on Thursday morning but it did not bring the mercury level down.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall of 2.4 mm was registered in the Ridge area.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy and there are prediction of light rains across the city. The monsoon, already delayed, is expected to reach Delhi around Sunday.

However, the maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to be 39.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. 

The minimum temperature is likely remain over 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches higher. 

Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 63 per cent.

On Wednesday too, the mercury levels touched 39.4 degrees Celsius.

