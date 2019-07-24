Image Source : PTI Delhi Railway Police deploys 10 upgraded motorcycles at railway stations

To enhance safety and security of passengers, the Delhi Railway Police has deployed 10 upgraded motorcycles to intensify patrolling in and around the railway stations, police said on Wednesday.

The newly-deployed motorcycles have been upgraded with revolving flashers, blinkers, public announcement system, sirens, flashlight, two helmets and cruiser side box, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said.

The upgraded motorcycles will help in intensifying policing at all the railway stations and give a sense of security to passengers, police said.

