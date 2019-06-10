Delhi government appoints panel of 69 lawyers for district courts

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Delhi government has appointed a panel of 69 advocates to conduct cases on its behalf before the district courts of the national capital.

The department of law, justice and legislative affairs has issued a notification constituting the lawyers' panel, following the approval of Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot.

There are seven district court complexes in Delhi.

According to the notification, lawyers such as Neeraj Aggarwal, Bindiya Savara, Pratyaksh Gupta, Mridul Jain, Ajay Sharma, Dheeraj Kumar Singh, Rohit Bansal, Apoorv Gupta, Mukesh Anand and Firdouse Qutb Wani are part of the panel.

"These appointments shall be subject to such terms and conditions as may be prescribed from time to time.

"This notification shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force till further orders," it stated.

In May last year, citing alleged procedural lapses, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had declared a panel of 14 lawyers appointed by the Delhi government for appearance in cases before the Delhi High Court as "invalid".

