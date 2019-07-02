Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
Delhi: Congress leader attempts suicide; asks Rahul Gandhi to take back resignation

A Congress leader in Delhi has attempted suicide by hanging himself outside Party office in the capital. He has reportedly asked Rahul Gandhi to take back his resignation failing which he would 'hang himself'.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2019 15:29 IST
Image Source : ANI

Delhi Congress leader has attempted suicide by hanging himself outside party office. 

As per news agency ANI, the leader has asked Rahul Gandhi to take back resignation.

Party leader has reportedly said that he will hang himself if Rahul Gandhi doesnt take back resignation.

In the last few days a lot of Congress leaders from across the country have appealed to Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to step down as Party President. 

more to follow..

