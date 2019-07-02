Image Source : ANI Delhi: Congress leader attempts suicide; asks Rahul Gandhi to take back resignation

Delhi Congress leader has attempted suicide by hanging himself outside party office.

As per news agency ANI, the leader has asked Rahul Gandhi to take back resignation.

Party leader has reportedly said that he will hang himself if Rahul Gandhi doesnt take back resignation.

Delhi: A Congress worker attempted suicide by trying to hang himself outside Congress Office. He says, "Rahul Gandhi should take back his resignation else I will hang myself." pic.twitter.com/AhoClvzEPk — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

In the last few days a lot of Congress leaders from across the country have appealed to Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to step down as Party President.

more to follow..