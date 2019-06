Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Delhites may get some respite from the oppressive heat as gusty winds and thunderstorm are likely in the later half of the day, according to the Meteorological Department.

"The maximum temperature would be around 42 degrees Celsius", said an IMD official.

"Relative humidity was 47 per cent at 8.30 am", the official added.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city was 44.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the season's average.