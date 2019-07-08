Image Source : PTI Delhi BJP leader booked for molesting, assaulting woman doctor Representational image

A local BJP leader and his wife were booked by police for allegedly molesting, assaulting and threatening a woman radiologist in south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Duggal Colony when the accused Chandan Chaoudhary along with his wife Neera Chaoudhary, his driver, Sanjay and five other hired goons barged into the flat of the victim and assaulted her and her husband with chairs after the victim's husband refused to vacate his flat.

"The accused persons later dragged the victim's husband on the street and threatened to eliminate them if they did not leave the flat," a senior police officer told IANS.

"We are living in fear. is a local BJP leader and is active in the builder mafia and is known for illegal construction in the area. He wants to acquire our flat and had forcibly acquired many people's flats by showing his dominance. We were having food when over half a dozen goons including Chandan Chaudhary, his wife and driver and the former owner of the flat Satvinder Ghondal barged into our flat with batons," said the victim who works as a radiologist with a city government hospital.

"They later started abusing my husband and me for staying in the flat. They threatened us to vacate the flat immediately. When we asked Chandan Chaoudhary who is he to force us, he and his goons started beating my husband. When I tried to rescue my husband, they assaulted and molested me," she said.

"I later made a PCR call following which the accused persons managed to escape from the spot," she said, adding that the entire crime was captured in CCTV footage.

"During investigation it was found that it was a confrontation over a flat in which the victim's family stays since 2018. The victim's family bought the pre-owned flat mutually by giving Rs 5 lakh advance payment to flat owner, Satvinder Ghondal but there was some altercation over payment from the last few months. Ghondal also disconnected the victim's power," the police officer said.

"Investigation showed that Chandan Chaoudhary assured Ghondal that he would use his muscle power to get the flat vacated from the victim's husband and also would buy it further," the officer added.

"We have booked Chandan Chaoudhary, his wife, his driver, Satvinder Ghondal and two others on the charges of molestation, assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, act done by several persons and other sections. The CCTV footage is being scanned to identify other culprits," he said.

Chaoudhary alleged it was a political conspiracy against him and that he had been booked in a fake case.

Chaoudhary had last year levelled fabricated allegations against BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri and his accomplices for assaulting him.

