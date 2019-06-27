Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
  DCW rescues 2-month-old child from traffickers

DCW rescues 2-month-old child from traffickers

New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2019 7:55 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

 Delhi Commission For Women Swati Maliwal

The Delhi Commission For Women on Wednesday said it helped to rescue a two-month-old child who was sold multiple times.
 
The DCW also said it ensured the accused were arrested. 
 
It said it had got a complaint that a two-month-old child was forcefully taken by a placement agency from a couple in West Bengal's Silliguri and brought to Delhi. 
 
Upon investigation by a DCW team, it was learnt that the child has been bought and sold five times, it said. 
 
The DCW said an FIR was registered in the matter and the Delhi Police recovered the baby from Sonipat in Haryana. The accused were arrested, it added.
 
The Commission suspects a big child trafficking racket was behind it. 
 
The panel said it is seeking a report from the police about suspected role of politicians in it after the panel members were allegedly threatened. 

Also Read: Gambhir vs Atishi war intensifies; AAP files complaint with DCW

