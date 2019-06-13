Cyclone Vayu: Somnath temple remains open despite threat

Dust storm at Somnath temple before the cyclone was expected

Gujarat’s Somnath temple, located at the Arabian Sea beach, remained open even when Cyclone Vayu was expected to a make landfall here.

When the state was preparing for the worst and evacuated over 3 lakh people, a minister firmly refused to shut the temple.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma said the temple would remain open as "aarti (prayers) being performed since many years cannot be stopped".

“This is a natural calamity. Only nature can stop it (Cyclone Vayu). Who are we to stop nature? We have requested tourists not to visit, but the aarti (prayers) being performed since many years can't be stopped," news agency ANI quoted Chudasma, as saying.

Gujarat Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Somnath Temple remains open despite alert issued in view of #CycloneVayu: Ye kudrati aafat hai, kudrat hi rok sakti hai, to kudrat ko hum kya rokein (this is a natural disaster, only nature can stop it, who are we to stop nature). pic.twitter.com/DvUZRlUChw — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

Although the cyclone has changed its course, the area remains on high alert and the entire region has been evacuated. The Somnath temple was also hit by strong, dusty winds yesterday as the cyclonic storm was approaching.

Photos from early morning showed rain and wind damaging the sheds at the Somnath temple and devotees entering the premises ignoring the heavy rain.

Gir Somnath: Devotees visited Somnath Temple earlier this morning despite alert issued in view of #CycloneVayu. pic.twitter.com/NUVheW9HBz — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

Gujarat: The shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, damaged due to strong winds. #CycloneVayu pic.twitter.com/RpFjZzXUj4 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

Skymet Weather stated that the ‘Very Severe Cyclone' may weaken into a Category 1 Cyclonic Storm from Category 2, though the wind speed will be 135 km per hour to 145 km per hour gusting up to 175 km per hour.