Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Cyclone Vayu: Somnath temple remains open despite threat

Cyclone Vayu: Somnath temple remains open despite threat

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma said the temple would remain open as "aarti (prayers) being performed since many years cannot be stopped".

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2019 12:04 IST
Dust storm at Somnath temple before the cyclone was expected

Dust storm at Somnath temple before the cyclone was expected

Gujarat’s Somnath temple, located at the Arabian Sea beach, remained open even when Cyclone Vayu was expected to a make landfall here.

When the state was preparing for the worst and evacuated over 3 lakh people, a minister firmly refused to shut the temple.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma said the temple would remain open as "aarti (prayers) being performed since many years cannot be stopped".

“This is a natural calamity. Only nature can stop it (Cyclone Vayu). Who are we to stop nature? We have requested tourists not to visit, but the aarti (prayers) being performed since many years can't be stopped," news agency ANI quoted Chudasma, as saying.

 

Although the cyclone has changed its course, the area remains on high alert and the entire region has been evacuated. The Somnath temple was also hit by strong, dusty winds yesterday as the cyclonic storm was approaching.

Photos from early morning showed rain and wind damaging the sheds at the Somnath temple and devotees entering the premises ignoring the heavy rain.

Skymet Weather stated that the ‘Very Severe Cyclone' may weaken into a Category 1 Cyclonic Storm from Category 2, though the wind speed will be 135 km per hour to 145 km per hour gusting up to 175 km per hour.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Vayu: Storm changes course, Gujarat remains on high alert

ALSO READ | Cyclone Vayu: Railways cancels 77 trains, short terminates 33 others

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryEnvironmentalist raises concerns over wedding of tycoons' sons in Auli Next StoryGoa tourism department seeks report on cruises operating despite Cyclone Vayu threat  