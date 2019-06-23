Corbett National Park: Administration recommends closure of night facility at Dhikala zone

Image Source : PTI Corbett Tiger Reserve

The Corbett Tiger Reserve administration has recommended closure of night stay facility at its Dhikala zone as it posed a threat to wildlife especially tigers.

Officiating Director of the reserve Sanjiv Chaturvedi made the recommendation in a letter to forest authorities here on Saturday.

The CTR is the only tiger reserve in the country to offer night stay facility to visitors in its core area, Sanjiv Chaturvedi said in the letter.

Dhikala falls into the core zone of the reserve.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the core area and security of wildlife, especially tigers, no tiger reserve in the country allows night stay in its core area except Corbett," the letter read.

It is not good for the wildlife inhabiting the reserve as the staff are busy looking after visitors rather than focusing on their main responsibility of wildlife conservation and habitat development, it said.

The loss in terms of revenue to be caused by the closure of the facility can be offset by increasing the number of vehicles bringing visitors for day visits to the reserve, the letter suggested.

