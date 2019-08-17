Image Source : FILE IMAGE Man dies after consuming spurious liquor

A 28-year-old man died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday night in Rajaphattepur village under Mohanganj police station area of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Yadav.

"It is still not clear whether the deceased died due to the consumption of spurious liquor or excessive consumption of alcohol. This will be clear only after post mortem, "Additional Superintendent of Police Dayaram said.

The officer said the deceased was a habitual drinker.

ALSO READ: 123 arrested in 48-hour drive against illegal arms, liquor and drug, confirms Noida Police

ALSO READ: Refused money for liquor, Maharashtra man kills 78-year-old mother

ALSO READ: Man arrested for illegal liquor trade, dies in police custody