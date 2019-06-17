Monday, June 17, 2019
     
Congress MP from Kerala takes oath in Hindi

The Kerala MP's move was welcomed by the House with the loud thumping of desks.

New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2019 12:55 IST
Congress MP from Kerala, Kodikunnil Suresh

A Congress MP from Kerala, Kodikunnil Suresh, surprised everyone on Monday by taking oath in Hindi as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Suresh was the second member to take oath after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The oath was administered by pro tem Speaker Virendra Singh.

