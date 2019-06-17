Congress MP from Kerala takes oath in Hindi

Congress MP from Kerala, Kodikunnil Suresh

A Congress MP from Kerala, Kodikunnil Suresh, surprised everyone on Monday by taking oath in Hindi as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Kerala MP's move was welcomed by the House with the loud thumping of desks.

Suresh was the second member to take oath after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The oath was administered by pro tem Speaker Virendra Singh.

