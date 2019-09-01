More non-Muslims spying for Pakistan than Muslims: Digvijaya Singh's controversial jibe at BJP

Image Source : PTI Digvijaya Singh (File Image)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has fired yet another controversial remark. He claimed that non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's premier intelligence agency - the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), more than Muslims.

Singh also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of taking money from the ISI.

"Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood," he said.

The saffron party, however, dismissed all the allegations. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Digvijaya gives controversial statements just to stay in news. "He and his leaders speak Pakistan's language. Pakistan quotes Rahul Gandhi. As far as BJP-RSS is concerned, the entire world, the entire country knows their patriotism," the former CM said.

ALSO READ | People know who’s the ‘devil’: Pragya Thakur on Digvijaya Singh

ALSO READ | Boss kaun hai: Amit Shah, Digvijaya Singh trade jibes and queries, as Congress, BJP struggle with presidentship