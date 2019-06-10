Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. CO transferred, Internet services suspended as tension prevails in Aligarh's Tappal

CO transferred, Internet services suspended as tension prevails in Aligarh's Tappal

Authorities maintained a tight vigil in Tappal on Monday suspending internet services and deploying additional forces, a day after police thwarted attempts by right-wing groups to hold a "mahapanchayat" in the town against the brutal murder of a toddler.

PTI PTI
Aligarh Published on: June 10, 2019 20:29 IST
Representative Image 
Image Source : PTI

Representative Image 

Authorities maintained a tight vigil in Tappal on Monday suspending internet services and deploying additional forces, a day after police thwarted attempts by right-wing groups to hold a "mahapanchayat" in the town against the brutal murder of a toddler.

The Circle Officer (CO) of Tappal area, Pankaj Srivastava, was transferred on Monday as a fallout of the events of the past few days. Police also denied reports of migration of Muslims from the area, saying "a few persons may have moved out temporarily, but they will return shortly".

Related Stories

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) remained clamped in Tappal, which falls under Khair tehsil, due to the fear of a communal flare-up as officials warned of strict action against spreading of inflammatory messages or videos on the social media.

District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh ordered suspension of all Internet services in the entire Khair tehsil area till midnight, an official release said on Monday. Following the brutal killing of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Tappal, some mischief-mongers had been spreading rumours and circulating fake video clips on the social media, the release said, adding that these posts were likely to inflame communal passions.

The police were monitoring all such posts and strong punitive steps would be taken against all anti-social elements, the DM said.

The police struggled to keep the situation under control in Tappal throughout Sunday, as protestors mounted pressure on the authorities for meting out "instant justice" in the murder case of the girl, which has sparked a nationwide outrage.

People from the neighbouring districts tried to reach Tappal to attend the "mahapanchayat" but were prevented by the police.

"The situation is under control. We will not allow anyone to create discord under the garb of genuine protest," Special Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said. He said action had been initiated against some persons for allegedly misusing social media platforms to fan communal passions.

The SSP denied reports of migration of Muslims from Tappal, saying "a few persons may have moved out temporarily, but they will return shortly". 

Also Read | Aligarh murder accused was arrested earlier for sexually assaulting minor; 2 more held

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryArmy chief asks Kashmiri students to help create peaceful atmosphere Next StoryWhy is Bengal on boil? Thanks to TMC-BJP's bloody tussle  