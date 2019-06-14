Nine more children die in Bihar, toll rises to 63

Reprenstative image of children died in Bihar

Nine more children died on Friday in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, which is reeling under an outbreak of brain fever, taking the toll to 63 this month, with officials maintaining the death were due to hypoglycemia.

All the victims have fallen prey to hypoglycemia, a condition caused by a very low level of blood sugar and electrolyte imbalance, they said.

The 63 children died in two hospitals of Muzaffarpur, one of which was visited by state Health Minister Mangal Pandey during the day.

A statement issued by Muzaffarpur district administration said that till 6 pm on Friday, six children died in the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital

(SKMCH) while three died at Kejriwal hospital, which is operated by a trust.

Since June 1, 178 and 72 children were admitted in SKMCH and Kejriwal hospital respectively with suspected cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) but most

of them were found to be victims of hypoglycemia.

Nine children undergoing treatment at SKMCH are serious, the release said, adding that five children are critical in Kejriwal hospital.

The health minister who held a meeting with doctors and officials at the SKMCH said six more ambulances will be available there from Friday and a 100-bed new ward will be made operational soon.

The Kejriwal Hospital's management also agreed to increase the number of beds if the need arises, he said.

Pandey said creating awareness among the people is needed to prevent the outbreak of the disease.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already directed the officials concerned to ensure that preventive measures were taken in the affected districts, though deaths have so far

been reported from Muzaffarpur only.

Health Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar had earlier said the disease has affected 222 blocks of 12 districts especially Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sheohar and

East Champaran.

A central government team of experts had visited Muzaffarpur on Wednesday.

