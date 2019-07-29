Monday, July 29, 2019
     
Che-Guevara's daughter Aleida calls on Kerala CM

Aleida Guevara, daughter of legendary Cuban Revolutionary Che-Guevara, on Monday called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence here.

IANS IANS
Thiruvananthapuram Published on: July 29, 2019 12:54 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Image Source : PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Aleida had earlier arrived in Delhi and then late on Sunday reached here.

In Kerala, her father is an idol among the Communist Party of India-Marxist cadres, especially its youth and students organisations.

Later in the day she will be meeting a string of CPI-M state minister's and also visit the state party headquarters.

She will be attending a couple of programmes here as the chief guest including one on August 1, in Kannur -- the bastion of the CPI-M.

The next day she will be in Kochi.

