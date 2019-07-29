Che-Guevara's daughter Aleida calls on Kerala CM

Image Source : PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Aleida Guevara, daughter of legendary Cuban Revolutionary Che-Guevara, on Monday called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence here.

Aleida had earlier arrived in Delhi and then late on Sunday reached here.

In Kerala, her father is an idol among the Communist Party of India-Marxist cadres, especially its youth and students organisations.

Later in the day she will be meeting a string of CPI-M state minister's and also visit the state party headquarters.

She will be attending a couple of programmes here as the chief guest including one on August 1, in Kannur -- the bastion of the CPI-M.

The next day she will be in Kochi.

Also Read: Pinarayi Vijayan's Europe tour: Kerala to foot the bill of CM's private security

Also Read: P. Jayarajan - the new headache for Pinarayi Vijayan

Also Read: Kerala CM meets PM Modi; discusses privatisation of Trivandrum Airport