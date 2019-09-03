Image Source : PTI CEC Sunil Arora takes charge of World Election body

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Tuesday assumed chairmanship of the Association of World Election Bodies (AWEB), an Election Commission statement said.

Arora, who succeeds Lon Mincu Radulescu, the incumbent chairman from Romania, has been given the charge for two years from 2019 to 2021.

Arora was handed over the AWEB flag at the Association's 4th General Assembly meeting, which is currently underway under his chairmanship.

Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandran were also present on the occasion.

