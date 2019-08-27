Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
Private jet crashes in Aligarh, all eject safely

A private jet crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Tuesday. All passengers and pilots have ejected safely.

New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2019 10:57 IST
A trainer aircraft has crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. 

According to latest inputs, all passengers and pilots have ejected safely from the trainer aircraft, VT-AVV.

The incident took place earlier on Tuesday. The aircraft is believed to have crashed at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip after it got stuck in electric wires. 

Last week, a helicopter involved in relief operation crashed in rain-hit Uttarkashi. The incident took place while the chopper was trying to make an emergency landing in Tikochi area near cloud burst hit Arakaot. The pilot and co-pilot sustained minor injuries in the accident. 

