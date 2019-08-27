Breaking: Private jet crashes in Aligarh, all eject safely

A trainer aircraft has crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

According to latest inputs, all passengers and pilots have ejected safely from the trainer aircraft, VT-AVV.

The incident took place earlier on Tuesday. The aircraft is believed to have crashed at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip after it got stuck in electric wires.

