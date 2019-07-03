Bodies of seven mountaineers airlifted to Pithoragarh

With the help of ITBP mountaineers, bodies of 7 mountaineers who were hit by an avalanche near Nanda Devi, brought in IAF choppers to ITBP Munsyari

With the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) climbers, four out of seven bodies of mountaineers, who were hit by an avalanche near Nanda Devi in May, have been brought to ITBP Munsyari in IAF choppers on Wednesday.

The bodies were airlifted to Munsyari first through Indian Air Force helicopters and then to Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.

Rest three bodies will also be brought to Pithoragarh later in the day.

The ill-fated expedition was led by well-known British mountaineer Martin Moran, who had scaled the peak twice.

On Tuesday, the ITBP climbers brought down the bodies of seven mountaineers to a lower base after battling inclement weather for more than a fortnight.

ALSO READ | ITBP team successfully carries 7 mountaineers' bodies to lower base camps

The team had to dug out the bodies, which included that of a woman climber, buried under the snow on the western ridge of the peak towards the Pindari glacier on June 23.

Eight mountaineers had set out on an expedition of the 7,434-metre-high peak but were reported missing on May 25, the day they were to reach their base camp. One of them is still missing.

Seven of the eight members of the team are John McLaren, Richard Payne and Rupert Havel (from the UK), Ruth Macrain (Australia), Anthony Sudekum and Rachel Bimmel (US), and liaison officer Chetan Pandey.