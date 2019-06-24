Image Source : PTI BJP puts ministers in-charge to ensure UP bypoll win

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has entrusted the responsibility of winning the by-elections in 12 Assembly seats in the state on its ministers.

According to sources, a senior party functionary will work in tandem with these ministers and will be accountable for the results in each of the constituencies where by-elections are to be held.

The legislators who have vacated these seats after being elected to the Lok Sabha will also be working in their constituencies to ensure the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP sources said that Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has been made the in-charge of the Rampur Assembly seat which was vacated by Mohd Azam Khan of the Samajwadi Party (SP) after he was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya will take charge of the Govind Nagar Assembly seat in Kanpur which was held by state minister Satyadev Pachauri.

State minister Ashutosh Tandon will take charge of the Lucknow Cantt seat that was vacated following the election of Rita Bahuguna Joshi to the Lok Sabha.

Minister Brijesh Pathak has been given the responsibility of winning the Jalalpur Assembly seat in Ambedkar Nagar. The seat belonged to BSP whose legislator Ritesh Pandey.

In Pratapgarh, Swatantra Dev Singh will take the charge. The Assembly seat was won by Apna Dal in 2017 and the BJP won the seat in 2019.

Minister Shrikant Sharma has been asked to ensure the party's victory in Tundla since S.P. Singh Baghel who held the seat has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

Dara Singh Chauhan will take charge of Barabanki where the BJP MLA won the Lok Sabha elections.

Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary will be the in-charge of Saharanpur while Suresh Rana will be responsible for Aligarh.

Mahendra Singh will hold the charge of Manikpur in Chitrakoot.

