BJP man accused of Trinamool activist's murder found dead

The body of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, accused in the murder of a Trinamool Congress activist, was recovered from a canal in Hooghly district's Goghat on Sunday, police said.

The body of Kashinath Ghosh, 45, who was missing since the last few days, was fished out from a canal at Kota village of Goghat, about 90 km west of Kolkata, police said.

The BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool of murdering Ghosh.

"Kashinath was an active worker of our party. He was killed by goons sent by Trinamool Congress," BJP's organisational President in Arambag area, Biman Ghosh said.

Ghosh was one of the accused in the killing of Trinamool activist Lalchand Bag, who was allegedly beaten to death at Nakunda village in the area on July 22 for attending his party's Martyr's Day rally n Kolkata on the day before (July 21). Six local BJP supporters have been arrested in the incident.

The saffron party leaders, however, claimed that Bag's murder was a result of Trinamool's internal feud and said the BJP supporters were arrested in false cases to protect the real culprits.

The local Trinamool leadership claimed Ghosh died due to binge drinking and distanced itself from the incident.

"We do not believe in the politics of violence and murder. I have heard that the body of a man, who is known to be a BJP supporter, has been found. Let the police investigate the death. BJP names our party after each and every incident," a local Trinamool leader said.

