Bihar: Denying houses to transgenders is punishable, jail term up to 6 years

Bihar becomes the first state in the country, where house owners will be punished for denying to rent a flat or house to members of the transgender community. They will have to serve a jail term for two to six years.

Meanwhile, the state government will also provide Rs. 1.5 lakh financial assistance to people from the community who wants to undergo sex-change surgery.

As reported by The New Indian Express, all these benefits were announced by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi at Kinnar Mahotsava organised in Patna a few days back.

He said, "The government has devised to sentence all who will refuse to give their flats or houses on rent to the members of the transgender community with two to six years of jail term."

Considering the welfare and rights of the community, a transgender welfare board has also been formed to look into the grievances and demands of the people.

