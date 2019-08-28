Bihar: 21 injured after members of two families throw acid during skirmish

Image Source : PTI 21 injured in acid attack in Bihar

At least 21 people were injured after acid was thrown during a skirmish between members of two households in Vaishali district of Bihar. According to the police, the injured included three women. The incident was reported from Daudnagar village under Vaishali police station area of the district.

Commenting on the accident, SHO Vinod Prasad said children of the two households picked up a fight in the morning and complained to their family members.

Members of one of the families went to the neighbouring house and the two sides picked up a quarrel, he said.

One family was involved in the jewellery business and had bottles of acid kept in the house, which were brought out by some people and the contents hurled in a fit of rage, leaving altogether 21 people injured, Prasad said.

The injured were initially taken to a local dispensary but later referred to the Sadar Hospital at the district headquarters in Hajipur in view of their serious condition, he said.

Five persons, who allegedly threw the acid, have been arrested and are being interrogated, the SHO said, adding, further investigation and action would ensue after recording the statements of the accused.

Also Read | 2 electrocuted to death, 5 others injured while carrying giant Ganesha idol in Gujarat

Also Read | Nine injured in stone-pelting during clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar