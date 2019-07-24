Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar gives cops a slip, reaches Sonebhadra

Image Source : PTI Chandra Shekhar later told reporters that the villagers belonging to the Gond tribal community were being threatened even days after the carnage and hence, they should either be given security cover or arms license to protect themselves.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar 'Azad' defied all police arrangements and quietly sneaked in the Umbha village in Sonebhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to meet the victims of the July 17 carnage.

Chandra Shekhar later told reporters that the villagers belonging to the Gond tribal community were being threatened even days after the carnage and hence, they should either be given security cover or arms license to protect themselves.

"I had to sneak into the village on a motorbike to meet my people. Had the administration known about my visit to Umbha, it would not have let me come here and meet the families of the victims. The information being circulated that firing took place from both sides is completely false. No villager has any firearm or license," he said.

Chandra Shekhar announced that his Bhim Army will help the victims in whatever way possible. "We will fight their cases and bring the culprits to justice.

"It is also a fact that 300 people had come to the village and most of them were armed. The administration should also reveal how many firearms were seized and how many tractor-trolleys used in the incident have been recovered.

"People from the village who are speaking to the administration in favour of the victims are being threatened. I demand the government provide them with security or at least arms license."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had earlier blamed the Congress for laying the foundation of the land dispute in 1955 that led to the killing of 10 people last week, has now pointed towards a nexus between the accused and the Samajwadi Party.

The SP leadership has slammed the Chief Minister for linking the accused, village head Yagya Dutt, with the party. SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said Adityanath was making such statements to hide his own failures.

