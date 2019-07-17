Jaitley's tips to 'fanboy' Tejasvi Surya: Humorous one liners, no personal attacks

Arun Jaitley may be missing from the 17th Lok Sabha, but his guidance continues to travel inside the hallowed portals of Parliament. Jaitley has been battling health issues for some time but that has failed to deter this veteran leader from doing the best of what he can.

This came out crystal clear when debutant BJP MP Tejaswi Surya met the senior BJP leader at his house. Surya surely had his 'fanboy moment'. Here's how Tejaswi Surya's wish turned into reality.

Jaitley was all praises for the 28-year-old leader when he heard his maiden speech in the Parliament. The BJP bigwig, who is battling health issues, dialed Surya and congratulated him. An overwhelmed Surya expressed his wish to meet Jaitley for a minute.

Few days later, Arun Jaitley asked Surya to meet for 15 minutes. However, the meeting between the two leaders lasted for 50 minutes.

Jaitley asked Surya to use one liners in his speeches, and bring in humour too. The 66-year-old leader further advised the young gun not to make any personal attacks.

Arun Jaitley, who himself has a way with words, advised Surya on the usage of words too. Understanding parliamentary procedures, reading books also figured in Jaitley's piece of advice to Tejasvi Surya.

On a lighter note, Jaitley and Surya also had a few laughs over their one-liners during their almost one-hour long conversation.