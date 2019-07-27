Saturday, July 27, 2019
     
APJ Abdul Kalam’s Death Anniversary: India's Missile Man leaves behind a trail of inspiration, Twitter remembers

On 27th July, India fondly remembers former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who had passed away on this day 4 years ago. Elected as the president in 2002, Kalam was known as the missile man of India for his immense contribution in the field of aeronautics. Read on to know how Twitter fondly remembers Kalam today.

July 27, 2019
Former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam had passed away on this day, four years ago. Even after his sudden demise, Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam continues to be an inspiration to the country. Kalam had immensely contributed in the field of aeronautics, which earned him the title of 'missile man'. 

Born on October 15 in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam studied physics and aerospace engineering. He had spent 40 years as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). 

Kalam was credited for developing India's civilian space programme and military missile systems. He also played a pivotal organisational, technical, and political role in India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. 

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was elected as the 11th President of India in 2002. He was widely referred to as “People’s President”.

Abdul Kalam death 

While delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, Kalam collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest on 27 July 2015, aged 83. Thousands including national-level dignitaries attended the funeral ceremony held in his hometown of Rameshwaram, where he was buried with full state honours.

This is how India is remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam today, on the occasion of his fourth death anniversary. 

