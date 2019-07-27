APJ Abdul Kalam’s Death Anniversary: India's Missile Man leaves behind a trail of inspiration, Twitter remembers

Image Source : PTI Fourth death anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam had passed away on this day, four years ago. Even after his sudden demise, Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam continues to be an inspiration to the country. Kalam had immensely contributed in the field of aeronautics, which earned him the title of 'missile man'.

Born on October 15 in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam studied physics and aerospace engineering. He had spent 40 years as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Kalam was credited for developing India's civilian space programme and military missile systems. He also played a pivotal organisational, technical, and political role in India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was elected as the 11th President of India in 2002. He was widely referred to as “People’s President”.

While delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, Kalam collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest on 27 July 2015, aged 83. Thousands including national-level dignitaries attended the funeral ceremony held in his hometown of Rameshwaram, where he was buried with full state honours.

This is how India is remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam today, on the occasion of his fourth death anniversary.

Solemnly and very fondly remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary



ভারতের প্রাক্তন রাষ্ট্রপতি ডঃ এ পি জে আব্দুল কালামের মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2019

“If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun”.



Remembering former President & Bharat Ratna Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary.



Dr. Kalam's contribution as an aerospace scientist in India's Space research journey has been phenomenal. #Kalam pic.twitter.com/CilCIu9Ofu — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 27, 2019

Remembering my guru and mentor today. 4 years have passed and your presence is undiminished.

Always remembered.. all days. #Kalam#APJAbdulKalam

These pics are first and last clicked together. Last is from Guwahati airport 2 pm 27.07.15 pic.twitter.com/PSFrOHvANb — Srijan Kalam 🇮🇳 (@srijanpalsingh) July 27, 2019

My tribute to our Bharat Ratna who taught us how to fly without wings.#APJAbdulKalam

You are alive in all of us❤

The way u touch life is more than inspiring😊

आपको शत्-शत् नमन हमारा🙏 #APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/zd31pmSXaB — Vijay Singh (@SinghVijayrauza) July 27, 2019

#APJAbdulKalam

Remembering him on his 4th death anniversary the great leader BHARAT RATHNA Dr.AbjAbdulkalam sir missile man AGNI hero backbone of indian space 🇮🇳

miss you sir 🙏🙏🙏 #missileman #MissileManOfIndia #Kalam #SaturdayMotivation #APJ pic.twitter.com/5rLpsDiADe — SNirmalaSiva (@SNirmalaSiva1) July 27, 2019

If you salute your duty,

You no need to salute

Anybody,

But

If you pollute your duty,

You have to salute everybody

-#Kalam

एक ऐसे व्यक्ति जिनको हम शब्दों में व्यां नहीं कर सकते।#missileman 🇮🇳🇮🇳#Apjabdulkalam🤗🙏 pic.twitter.com/VQOJZtfXsG — Suketh Shetty 🇮🇳 (@sukethkshetty) July 27, 2019

