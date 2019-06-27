Month after killing of Smriti Irani's close aide, another village head shot at in Amethi

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Village head shot at in Amethi

In a fresh case of violence, a village head was shot at in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim was identified as a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been critically injured in the incident.

The incident comes exactly a month after former Barauliya village head Surendra Singh, an aide of union minister and local MP Smriti Irani, was gunned down in the same Lok Sabha constituency.

Identified as 45-year-old Ashok Kumar, the victim is the head of Chibraha village and was attacked late Wednesday, while he was on his way back from a brick kiln in Peeparpur.

Commenting on the incident, Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Kumar Singh said four shots were fired at him, two hit him.

"He was on his way home and was attacked when his SUV slowed down to steer clear of a tractor-trolley parked in the middle of the road. Four shots were fired and two hit him, Singh said.

Kumar managed to call the PCR depite his wounds, Singh said, adding he was first taken to the district hospital and then referred to KGMU in Lucknow.

In his statement, he has named two persons of his village as accused.

Meanwhile, teams had been set up to arrest the accused at the earliest, Singh said.

