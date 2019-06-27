Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad

Image Source : TWITTER Vikas Chaudhary

Vikas Chaudhary, Haryana Congress spokesperson, was shot dead by unknown men in Faridabad near Delhi on Thursday, reported ANI. The incident took place around 9 am in the morning.

#UPDATE Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary has succumbed to injuries https://t.co/H6ZSDNJpnr — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

The Congress leader was hit by more than ten bullets after he stepped out of a gym in Sector 9 of Faridabad, according to reports. Chaudhary was immediately rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

“He was brought to the hospital in the morning. Doctors tried their best to save him… But we could not save him,” a doctor told reporters.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar, reacting on Vikas Chaudhary's killing incident, termed it as 'Jungle Raj'.

"It's 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. Same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation," Tanwar told ANI.

Ashok Tanwar, Haryana Congress President on party leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad: It's 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. Same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation. pic.twitter.com/ziXmeDRso2 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

As per media reports, shortly after Chaudhary got into the car, another vehicle moved in from the back. The unidentified men made their way to the front of Chaudhary's vehicle and opened fire at him. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera in the area.

Police officials have begun investigations into the incident and are screening the footage from a number of CCTV cameras.

