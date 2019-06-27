Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad

Vikas Chaudhary, Haryana Congress spokesperson, was shot dead by unknown men in Faridabad near Delhi on Thursday,

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2019 11:34 IST
Vikas Chaudhary
Image Source : TWITTER

Vikas Chaudhary

Vikas Chaudhary, Haryana Congress spokesperson, was shot dead by unknown men in Faridabad near Delhi on Thursday, reported ANI.  The incident took place around 9 am in the morning. 

The Congress leader was hit by more than ten bullets after he stepped out of a gym in Sector 9 of Faridabad, according to reports. Chaudhary was immediately rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

 “He was brought to the hospital in the morning. Doctors tried their best to save him… But we could not save him,” a doctor told reporters.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar, reacting on Vikas Chaudhary's killing incident, termed it as 'Jungle Raj'.

"It's 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. Same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation," Tanwar told ANI.

As per media reports, shortly after Chaudhary got into the car, another vehicle moved in from the back. The unidentified men made their way to the front of Chaudhary's vehicle and opened fire at him. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera in the area.

Police officials have begun investigations into the incident and are screening the footage from a number of CCTV cameras.

VIDEO: Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead near Delhi

ALSO READ: Mamata urges Congress, CPI-M to join hands with her against BJP

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story30 die in Bihar lightning strikes Next StorySupreme Court to hear on Friday rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat's plea challenging disqualification notice  