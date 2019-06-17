Amit Shah to visit Amarnath on June 30

Image Source : PTI BJP President, Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will arrive on a daylong visit to the Kashmir Valley on June 30, informed sources.

The Union Minister will pay obeisance at the Amarnath Cave Shrine on June 30, a day ahead of this year's annual Amarnath Yatra beginning officially on July 1.

This would be Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after he took over as the Home Minister in the Modi 2.0 government following the landslide victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The Union Home Minister will also chair a high-level security meeting in Srinagar that would be attended by senior officers of the Army, state police, paramilitary forces, state and central intelligence agencies.

"The Home Minister will not be visiting Jammu or Ladakh regions during his visit as he is likely to fly back to New Delhi the same day (June 30)," the sources said.

Shah would not also attend any party meeting during his June 30 visit to Kashmir, the sources said.

