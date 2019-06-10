Amit Shah compliments Yuvraj Singh; calls him 'cricketing icon'

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday lauded cricketer Yuvraj Singh as a 'fighter', saying the all-rounder has given the country countless memories to cherish. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2019 21:35 IST
The cricketer on Monday brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, the pinnacle of which was his exploits in India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

"Yuvraj Singh has been our cricketing icon for all times with fans across the globe. Whether as a batsman, bowler or fielder, he always did his best for India. The fighter @YUVSTRONG12 has given us countless memories to cherish. I extend my warm wishes for his future endeavours," Shah tweeted.

