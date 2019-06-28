BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya denied bail, arrested in another case

Akash Vijayvargiya

Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who thrashed a municipal corporation officially with a cricket bat in full public view is in for more trouble.

Not only did the top district court declined to hear the bail plea of Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, but he has also been arrested in another case.

While Akash was lodged in district jail in Azad Nagar here, a police team `officially' arrested him for a protest on June 4 over power cuts.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath's effigy was torched during the demonstration and the BJP MLA is accused of leading the protest without taking mandatory permissions.

Inspector Rajendra Chaturvedi of MG Road police station said Vijayvargiya was charged under the Indian Penal Code's Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), as he had led the protest without taking mandatory permission. He added, that 10 others accused are wanted in the case.

Meanwhile, in a civic official assault case, the Sessions Court on Thursday refused to entertain Akash's bail plea, saying the court could not hear his application as he was a legislator.

Special Sessions Judge B.K. Dwivedi reserved his order on the jurisdiction of the court to hear the MLA's plea after hearing the prosecution and defense.

Later citing notifications of the state High Court and the Law Department, the Judge said, "Bhopal-based Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh is empowered to hear the cases of elected representatives of the state," reported IANS.

"Hence the bail application of the accused, without being examined on its merits but on the jurisdiction issue, stands rejected. This plea is dismissed with the direction that the accused should move the competent court," the court added.

Vijayvargiya will now have to move the Bhopal court. He had assaulted the civic body official who had gone to get some dilapidated houses vacated after they had been declared unsafe for stay.

He had moved the Sessions Court late on Wednesday after Judicial Magistrate, first class, Gaurav Garg rejected his bail application and sent him to judicial custody till July 11.

Several supporters including MLA Ramesh Maindola, BJP state Vice President Jeetu Jarati, Golu Shukla were present at the court on Thursday along with supporters. However, the party organization has distanced itself from the case.

