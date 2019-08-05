Image Source : PTI Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dewan welcomes scrapping Article 370

Ajmer Sharif Dargah's spiritual head Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Appealing to the people of Kashmir to not be misled by separatists and local political parties in the Valley, Khan called upon them to join the mainstream for the progress of their families, society and the country.

"It is a historic day for the country which will be written in golden words. I congratulate parliamentarians, Prime Minister and Home Minister. Now, talks will be held for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Article 370 status was temporary and the government has fulfilled its promise," Khan said in a statement.

He said that the move has opened the way for development in Kashmir. The entire country is with the government and NRIs are also welcoming the move.

The government on Monday revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

