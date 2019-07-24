Wednesday, July 24, 2019
     
32 killed by lightning in last 24 hours in Bihar

At least 32 people, including women and children, were killed and over a dozen injured in incidents of lightning strikes across Bihar in last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

Patna Published on: July 24, 2019 10:28 IST
Eight deaths were reported in Jamui, seven in Aurangabad, five in Banka, three each in Bhagalpur and Rohtas districts followed by two deaths in Nalanda and one death each in Gaya, Munger, Katihar and Araria districts.

"The state government has ordered ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives," said an official of the Disaster Management Department. According to the weather office, lightning strikes occur in the state during the June-September monsoon season.

 
 

