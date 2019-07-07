Sunday, July 07, 2019
     
  Doctor shot dead; ex-employee among three suspects arrested

Three people, including a former employee of the victim, were arrested on Sunday in connection with murder of a well-known doctor and social worker in Haryana's Karnal town, police said.

Chandigarh Updated on: July 07, 2019 19:38 IST
A 56-year-old doctor was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne persons in Karnal town of Haryana on Saturday, police said.

The suspects, including a former employee who was terminated from services at a hospital owned by the doctor, have been arrested, the police said.

Rajiv Gupta was attacked when he and his driver left the hospital in Chaura Bazar in a vehicle. Three masked men stopped their motorcycle in front of the SUV and fired at Gupta, an officer said.

The doctor, who suffered two bullet wounds, succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The main accused, Pawan, and his two accomplices, Raman and Shiv Kumar, were nabbed from the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border, the officer said.

According to the police, Pawan, who worked as a dialysis technician, revealed that he was terminated from services last December.

He was apparently upset as he could not get a job anywhere till now because of the alleged influence of the doctor, the officer said.

Police also recovered a .32 bore locally-made gun from the accused. The director general of police also inspected the crime spot.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who represents the Karnal assembly segment, met the doctor's family on Sunday. He claimed that law and order in Haryana was better, and strict directions had been issued to the police to ensure such incidents do not happen in future.

The Congress slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that it had failed to ensure the safety of its citizens.

"Criminals are ruling the roost in Karnal and law and order situation has collapsed," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Senior Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala also condemned the incident.

