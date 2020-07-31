Johnson & Johnson identifies single dose lead coronavirus vaccine, begins human trials

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Johnson & Johnson begins early state human trials of coronavirus vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson has begun human trials of its coronavirus vaccine after publishing results of its study on monkeys showing it the 'best vaccine candidate', offering protection from the infectious virus in one single dose. According to the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine study on monkeys, 6 out of 6 who got its vaccine did not get any lung disease while 5 of them remained protected from the infection when they were exposed to the coronavirus.

According to the study published in the journal Nature, the results of vaccine on monkeys were observed on the basis of the presence of the virus in the nasal swabs.

Dr Paul Chief Scientific officer of J&J said, "this gives us confidence that we can test a single-shot vaccine in this epidemic and learn whether it has a protective effect in humans," HT quoted him as saying.

J&J has begun early-stage human trials in United States, Belgium.

J&J vaccine would be tested on more than 1,000 healthy people aged between 18-55 years and also adults between age group 65 and above.

The US government is supporting J&J in its vaccine development by injecting $456 million as part of its funding.

