Russia to supply 10 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine to Dr Reddy's for human trials: All you need to know

Russia, which launched world's first coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V back in August, will supply 10 crore (100 million) doses of the vaccine to India's drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting phase 3 clinical trials in India. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India, RDIF and Dr Reddy's said in a joint statement.
Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V clinical trials in India | What we know
- We are very pleased to partner with Dr. Reddy's in India... India is amongst most severely impacted countries from coronavirus and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option to India in the battle against COVID-19, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman and MD GV Prasad said that the company is pleased to partner with RDIF to bring the vaccine to India. The Phase I and II clinical trials have shown promising results.
- "We will be conducting Phase-III trials in India to ensure safety and efficacy for the Indian population and to meet the requirements of the Indian regulators. Sputnik V vaccine could provide a credible option in our fight against COVID 19 in India," he added.
- Coronavirus vaccine deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India, the statement added.
- The statement, however, did not provide any financial details of the agreement between the partners. The Sputnik V vaccine is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic, it said.
- On September 4, a research paper on the results of Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine was published in The Lancet, demonstrating no serious adverse effects and a stable immune response in 100 per cent of participants, the statement said.
- Post-registration, clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine involving 40,000 volunteers are currently ongoing and the first results of these trials are expected to be published in October-November 2020, the statement said.
- Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories ended at Rs 4,631.55 on BSE, up 4.24 per cent from the previous close.
- On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform.
