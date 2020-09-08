Image Source : FILE Coronavirus Vaccine: First batch of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V released into public

The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, developed by Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has been released into civil circulation. Regional deliveries are expected to take place soon, the Russian health ministry informs.

“The first batch of the ‘Gam-COVID-Vac’ [Sputnik V] vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor [medical device regulator] and has been released into civil circulation,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian health ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, named Sputnik V, on August 11.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expressed hope on Sunday that the majority of the Russian capital's residents will be vaccinated against the coronavirus within several months.

According to the health ministry, the delivery of the first batch of the Russian vaccine to the country's regions is planned in the nearest future.

Meanwhile, preliminary results published in The Lancet journal said Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, appears to be safe without any serious adverse effects and has developed long-term antibody response in humans during clinical trials.

