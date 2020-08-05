Image Source : AP Novavax coronavirus vaccine shows encouraging results in trials

Novavax has released the study results for the phase-1 of the coronavirus vaccine that is being manufactured by the company. Novavax trials, carried out on 131 volunteers, showed that after 2 doses of the vaccine, participants developed neutralising antibodies at levels more than four times higher on average than the antibodies developed by people who had recovered from COVID-19.

"That's good. That's really encouraging," said Novacvax president Dr Gregory Glenn.

The vaccine also induced a response from T-cells, according to an analysis of 16 randomly selected volunteers, the report has stated.

The Novavax report has been submitted to the medical journal in the United States but has not been reviewed by experts outside of the company.

As per the report, out of those who were administered the vaccine, 5 developed severe side effects like muscle pain, nausea and joint pain, and one person had a mild fever. The side effects reportedly lasted less than two days.

The vaccine was also tried on Monkeys. Eleven out of twelve monkeys who were vaccinated showed no signs of infection in their noses or lungs. One monkey, which received a low dose of the vaccine, briefly showed signs of infection in the lungs, but all signs of infection were gone two days later.

In the USA, two other companies -- Moderna and Pfizer -- have also released phase 1 data which has shown encouraging results.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage