Mizoram election: Nomination papers of 173 candidates found valid; one under fresh scrutiny

According to the Election Commission officials, the nomination papers of 173 candidates out of 174 filed for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly polls were found valid during scrutiny.

The nomination paper of opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee Dr Lorrain Lalpeklian Chinzah who seeks to contest from the Lawngtlai East constituency is being re-scrutinised because of some discrepancies, said the officials on Sunday.

Documents of 174 candidates filed nominations for 40 assembly constituencies were scrutinised on Saturday.

The number of candidates who filed nomination papers this year is 38 less than that in the 2018 assembly polls.

Five years ago, 212 candidates filed their nominations, of whom 209 were in the fray after the withdrawal of candidature.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition ZPM and the Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats each and all of them have submitted their nomination papers. The BJP has fielded its nominees in 23 seats, while the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in four. Besides, 27 candidates are contesting as independents.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23 and the northeast state will go to vote on November 7.

(With PTI inputs)

